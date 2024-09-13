His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries during a phone call today with Her Excellency Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany..

His Highness and HE Baerbock reviewed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership in all fields, including economic, trade, energy and climate, in a way that supports the development goals of the two countries and serves their common interests..

The two sides also discussed developments on the regional and international arenas, especially the situation in the Middle East, and exchanged views on them.