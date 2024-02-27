His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Javier Betel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Minister of Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of the Duchy of Luxembourg, discussed cooperation relations and ways to enhance them in all fields.

This came during His Highness's reception today in Abu Dhabi, Javier Betel, where the meeting discussed a number of files of common interest related to relations between the two countries and the promising opportunities for growth and development in all sectors.

His Highness and Bethel also discussed developments in the situation in the Middle East region and its repercussions, especially humanitarian ones, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Javier Bettel's visit, stressing the distinguished and advanced relations between the two countries.

His Highness also expressed his hope that this visit would contribute to enhancing levels of joint cooperation in a way that supports the development goals of the two countries and benefits their peoples.