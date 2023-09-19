His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with His Excellency James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, friendly relations and prospects for bilateral cooperation in all fields were discussed, within the framework of the “partnership for the future” that brings together the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Cleverly reviewed the outcomes of the working visit that His Highness made to London last May, which witnessed the holding of the first strategic dialogue between the two countries. They also discussed a number of files on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two ministers discussed the situation in the region and developments at the regional and international levels and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the depth of the historical relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom, noting that the two friendly countries have established an advanced model of partnership for the future that supports their development goals and vision for achieving sustainable economic prosperity.

His Highness pointed out that the Security Council’s adoption of the historic resolution on tolerance, international peace and security last June is the result of constructive cooperation and partnership between the UAE and the United Kingdom, explaining that the two countries are working together to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence in the world and continuously strive to build peace and strengthen… Regional and international security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.