His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a phone call from His Excellency Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America.

During the phone call, they reviewed the strategic relations between the UAE and the United States of America, in addition to a number of issues of common concern, including the peace treaty between the UAE and the State of Israel, and its role in achieving security and stability in the region.

The two sides also discussed the Gulf file and joint cooperation between the two countries to confront regional threats and work together to maintain security and stability in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Anthony Blinken emphasized the depth of the Emirati-American relations and the continuous development in the levels of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Excellency Anthony Blinken on his assumption of the new position, stressing that the UAE, with the support and patronage of its wise leadership, looks forward to strengthening relations, consolidating partnership with the United States of America, and working together in order to meet the current challenges and maintain international peace and security. .