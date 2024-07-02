His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed, during a phone call with His Excellency Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, the latest developments in the Middle East, and the efforts made to reach a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire, and enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s support for the US efforts, in cooperation with the active parties in the international community, to reach a sustainable ceasefire, which contributes to protecting the lives of all civilians.

His Highness pointed out that the worsening humanitarian suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip necessitates working at an accelerated, coordinated and sustainable pace to meet their urgent needs and provide them with the necessary humanitarian assistance.

His Highness stressed the importance of ending the tension, extremism and escalating violence in the region and seeking to find a serious political horizon to resume negotiations with the aim of achieving comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

During the phone call, His Highness also discussed the developments in the situation in Sudan and its humanitarian repercussions.