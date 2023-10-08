During a phone call with His Excellency Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed developments in the situation in the region and the ongoing escalation on the Israeli-Palestinian level.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of exercising the utmost wisdom, noting that the escalation from Gaza portends dire consequences for the region.

The two sides discussed international efforts to contain the current crisis, and agreed to continue coordination and consultations during the coming period, and to work to contain the current situation and spare the region from further escalation.