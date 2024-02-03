His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Her Excellency Barbara Leaf, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region and efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.

This came during the meeting that His Highness held today in Abu Dhabi with Her Excellency Barbara Leaf, during which they discussed the humanitarian repercussions of the current crisis and ways to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip at an intensive and sustainable pace.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the urgent priority of reaching a sustainable ceasefire and ending the extremism, tension and violence that the region is suffering from.

His Highness pointed out that the difficult humanitarian situation that the brotherly Palestinian people are experiencing under occupation requires intensifying the efforts made by all actors in the international community to provide intensive and sustainable humanitarian support to civilians.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.