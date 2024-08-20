His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed, during a phone call today, with Her Excellency Penny Wong, Australian Foreign Minister, the developments in the Middle East and their humanitarian repercussions on civilians in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness and Her Excellency Penny Wong also discussed the friendly relations and paths of bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Australia in all fields, especially economic, trade and investment.

During the phone call, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the growing relations between the UAE and Australia and the joint keenness to develop frameworks for bilateral cooperation in various sectors in a way that supports the efforts of the two friendly countries to achieve sustainable economic development.