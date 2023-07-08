His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with His Excellency Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in several fields in order to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries and benefit their peoples.

His Highness told His Excellency during the phone call that the UAE, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, will contribute 25 million euros to establish a new children’s hospital in Kosovo.

His Excellency Albin Kurti expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for this generous initiative that enhances the quality of life for the children of Kosovo.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Albin Kurti reviewed the outcomes of his working visit to Kosovo last April and its role in enhancing cooperation between the two countries to serve their development goals.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed during the call the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and Kosovo and the keenness of the two friendly countries to develop joint cooperation in all sectors.