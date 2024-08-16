His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, the dangerous repercussions of the incursions and violations carried out by Israeli extremists in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Haram Al-Sharif, last Tuesday.

During a phone call yesterday, the two ministers condemned these incursions, especially the storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by the extremist racist minister Itamar Ben Gvir, considering it a dangerous escalation that raises tension and fuels the conflict, at a time when the region is witnessing a dangerous escalation.

The two ministers discussed joint steps to confront these violations and mobilize an international position that imposes respect for the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of respecting the historical Hashemite guardianship and its role in caring for and protecting the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

He stressed the need not to infringe on the powers of the Jordanian Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Administration, which has the exclusive authority to manage all the affairs of the blessed mosque.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity and support for brotherly Jordan, and all measures it takes to preserve the holy sites.

The two ministers also stressed the need to reach an immediate ceasefire, end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, adhere to international law and stop illegal measures in all occupied Palestinian territories. They affirmed their support for the efforts made by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to reach a prisoner exchange deal.