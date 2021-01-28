His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with His Excellency Jebi Kofood, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, to discuss strengthening cooperation, exchange of information and concerted efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, spoke with His Excellency Magnus Honecke, the Danish Minister of Health, to confirm the accuracy of the tests in the UAE, and the strict control mechanisms, in accordance with the highest international standards.

His Highness and His Excellency requested clarifications about the details of the cases that were behind the decision to temporarily suspend flights from the UAE, and indicated that the UAE authorities had sought to obtain additional information about the timing and location of positive cases that traveled from the UAE to Denmark.

They affirmed the country’s commitment to cooperate with Denmark to dispel any concerns that may arise in the future. They also indicated that so far, more than 25 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the UAE.

It is worth noting that the UAE and Denmark are among the countries that have recorded the highest rates of testing for Covid-19 in the world.