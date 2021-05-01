Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE has succeeded, over the past 50 years, in establishing a unique global model for sustainable humanitarian work that was laid the foundations of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and has become an rooted approach that enjoys support. Under the auspices of the rational leadership of the state.

He said: The UAE, thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, plays a prominent humanitarian role that affects the whole world during the Coronavirus pandemic, and through it stresses the importance of upholding the values ​​of solidarity, cohesion and solidarity between different countries in facing crises in order to protect the future of peoples and the security and safety of societies. His Highness added that the late Sheikh Zayed will remain an inspiring model and an exceptional example of goodness and humanitarian giving, and the UAE will continue to follow the path of goodness that he has written and play its role as a prominent contributor to global humanitarian work, which is also one of the main pillars of its development path.