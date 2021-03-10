Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, presided over the council meeting, which was held via remote visual communication technology. The Council reviewed the developments of activating the role of the National Institute for Health Specialties «Emirates Board», in the presence of representatives of health authorities in the country. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed, during the meeting, the importance of activating the role of the National Institute for Health Specialties (UAE Board), according to the highest scientific standards and qualifications, in order to enhance the country’s competitiveness to be a leading global model in the health sector.

His Highness said: “What the world is witnessing in light of the repercussions of the“ Covid-19 ”virus is nothing but confirmation of the importance of the presence of capable and qualified national cadres in all specialized and administrative fields in the health sector, and this comes through activating the role of the institute to carry out its tasks in providing a supportive environment. For medical personnel in the country, and develop policies and programs that motivate and qualify our citizens and residents to enter the medical field, and to obtain the highest academic degrees in this field, in a manner that ensures proactive confrontation and optimal and flexible response to health crises and emergencies, and enhances the competitive position of the state at the regional and global levels.

His Highness affirmed that the health sector in the UAE has proven its ability to confront the pandemic, praising the great role played by the medical, nursing and administrative staff who work within our first line of defense, embodying their devotion to their profession and their dedication to serving the nation.

His Highness indicated that it is our duty to continue to provide the systems and mechanisms that support them and the young people who are about to enter the medical field, in line with the highest international levels and the rapid developments in medicine, and contribute to meeting national needs and enhancing health care provided to the community of the UAE.

The National Institute of Health Specialties aims to strengthen the health sector by raising the scientific and professional levels of doctors and health professions, and planning and developing specialized qualifications, in cooperation with educational institutions and medical organizations inside and outside the country, based on the health care needs of the state.

The council reviewed the areas of work of the institute, its most prominent achievements in governance and policies, preparation of standards and specialized programs, building partnerships and local and international agreements, in addition to proposals to activate its role during the coming period and work mechanisms.

School censorship

For his part, His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, reviewed within the council’s agenda, the national framework for school monitoring of public and private schools.

His Excellency touched on the most prominent audit areas specified in the framework, key performance indicators, work controls and mechanisms, and organizational powers for the governance of school inspections.

He explained that the framework aims to provide an advanced control environment by developing effective and innovative tools that accurately monitor the reality of the educational field, within a unified and coherent work system among all educational bodies in the country.

Members of the Education and Human Resources Council during the remote meeting yesterday (WAM)

Education data

His Excellency also reviewed the developments of the national education data and governance project, which is being worked on with all educational bodies and key partners at the state level. He pointed out that the project aims to build a high-quality educational database that contributes to enhancing customer happiness and satisfaction with the digital services provided to students and education workers, and enables state institutions to prepare strategic policies and studies based on accurate and timely educational data that enhance vital decision-making and proactive measures. The project will also support scientific research efforts in the country by providing open data to researchers, in addition to supporting the development of artificial intelligence algorithms as part of future foresight efforts in the country.

“Mohammed Bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021”

For his part, Mohammed Khalifa Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, reviewed the latest developments in the work of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021”, which will be launched in its third session on March 14th, with a new work system under the slogan “A New Reality .. Horizons New”.

He pointed out that the current session will take place with the participation of a group of senior leaders, decision-makers and experts from different countries of the world, in addition to more than 13 thousand young men and women from different parts of the country.

The members of the Council stressed the importance of the role of the “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021” in enhancing the strength of youth and enabling their capabilities in shaping the future of the country. As it serves as a bridge linking the country’s leaders with its youth, through interactive dialogues that stimulate innovative thinking for future generations and create new opportunities for them in all fields.

Attendees

The meeting was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Jameela Bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education Affairs, and HE Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Resources. His Excellency Hessa bint Issa Bu Hamid, Minister of Community Development, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, His Excellency Sarah bint Yusuf Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Secretary General of the Council, His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Buatabeh Al Zaabi, Head of the Abu Dhabi Finance Department, and His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Head of the Health Department – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Al-Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Development Authority Bishriya – Dubai, Dr. Muhdha Yahya Al Hashemi, Chairman of the Special Education Authority – Sharjah, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi.