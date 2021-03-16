His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the sympathy of the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” in 2021 in the UAE, “the year of fifty,” in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state, that the march of the fifty years She witnessed the fulfillment of hopes and dreams.

His Highness said today, through a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “50 years of building hopes and achieving dreams.”