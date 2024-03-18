The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq, confirmed during the Emirates Media Forum that the UAE has made great strides, thanks to the vision and directives of its wise leadership, in bringing about a qualitative transformation in its economic model to be more flexible, proactive, and in line with future trends. Today, it is a pioneering economic model characterized by global specifications capable of making it a The UAE is a major partner in most global markets, and a preferred destination for companies and entrepreneurial businesses, especially in the new economy sectors.

In turn, Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha bint Issa Buhumaid, expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to Abdullah bin Touq, for the valuable insights and analyzes he provided in his speech about the central importance of the media sector in the various economic and development files of the UAE, stressing that his participation as a key speaker in the forum and what he presented From a vision and ideas that would enable the local media to develop an economic media that keeps pace with developments, whether in terms of content or means and tools for conveying it to the recipient, in addition to helping to form a unified media message that reflects the clear positions of the UAE regarding various current and future changes.

While delivering the opening speech of the forum, Buhumaid added: “The UAE Media Forum, as the largest gathering of its kind for media leaders in the country, has contributed over the past years to developing visions and visions to advance the capabilities of the Emirati media and move it to higher competitive levels.”

She said: “With the launch of the ninth session of the forum, we aspire to a new phase and a transparent and frank discussion, to accelerate the steps towards the future that the wise leadership aspires to, as well as the various elites and Emirati media makers, stressing that the requirements of the current stage are great, and everyone is partners in placing the Emirati media in its distinguished position.” ».

She continued that the Dubai Press Club has carried its national responsibility since its inception, working to train and qualify media talents and competencies from the second and third grades, and it still continues to carry this responsibility, as the club today witnessed the signing of the “Economic Content Creators” program agreement between the Dubai Media Council and the Ministry of Economy, which It aims to build a distinguished and influential economic media.

She added: “The UAE is always under the spotlight, and this requires a highly responsible media that keeps pace with the vision and aspirations of the leadership, not only on the internal level but also on the external level. Just as our internal media discourse is important and influential, we want our media to have the tools and methods that enable it to Building an influential media discourse in our regional and international surroundings as well.” Buhumaid stressed that “the national media is the true expression of the shape of the future that we aspire to, and the mirror of the story of the Emirates and its ambitious people.”

In an organizational atmosphere, the discussion was frank and constructive and was characterized by a real desire from all participants to bring about a qualitative shift in the Emirati media sector, as they touched on a number of important topics related to the most prominent challenges that the sector is currently facing, and the visions and ideas that they contributed to improving the media work system. .

Absence of government data

The discussion began with a question directed by session moderator Hind Al Naqbi, from Dubai Media, to the executive editor of Al Khaleej Newspaper, Raed Barqawi, about his personal assessment of the level that the Emirati media has reached compared to the experiences of regional countries. Barqawi said, while answering the question: Addressee: “The local media during previous periods was lagging behind keeping up with the economic file, but today it is in a better position.” Pointing out that the economic media in the country is currently suffering from a challenge represented by the reluctance of the economic official to provide data and figures from government institutions, and this directly affects the media, because information is the basis for building economic media, stressing that the Emirati media is the best in the Gulf and the Arab world.

In response to a question directed to Mona Ghanem Al Marri about the agreement signed between the Dubai Media Council and the Ministry of Economy, she said: “The media sector needs competencies in various fields, the most urgent of which is the economic aspect, as we live in a country based on the economy, and from this standpoint we signed a cooperation agreement today.” With the Ministry of Economy to support content makers from all media and journalistic categories and specializations.” Pointing out that the aim of the agreement is not only to train and develop media talents and competencies, but also to create innovative economic and media content.

An informative speech in an innovative language

In response to a question about building the state’s official media image abroad in light of the multiplicity of files and issues and the diversity of media platforms, and which is more urgent, the local or foreign media discourse, the Director General of the Emirates News Agency “WAM”, Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, said: “The UAE… is a global country.” 200 nationalities from different global cultures live on its soil, and it has headquarters for international companies. It is easy to notice that everything the UAE says begins to be echoed around the world, and this certainly imposes a double responsibility on media institutions.

He added: “It is important that we work to strengthen our internal media discourse in light of the presence of so many cultures on the territory of the country, but in the same context, we are required to work to strengthen our external media discourse using different and innovative language and tools.”

Meanwhile, member of the Federal National Council and Executive Director of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, Dirar Belhoul, pointed out “the importance of self-censorship in dealing with media issues, stressing that the red lines in the Emirati media are moral lines.”

Media talents

Regarding the government’s investment in leaders within various vital sectors, and the challenges facing the preparation of second- and third-grade media cadres, the head of the News and Publishing Center at Dubai Media, and the editor-in-chief of Al-Bayan newspaper, Saud Al-Darbi, said, “Media institutions are not the only ones responsible.” On creating talent and preparing media cadres from the second and third grades, this is a shared responsibility with educational institutions as well, and the weakness of these competencies is due to the lack of interest in journalistic specializations, indicating that many universities have eliminated journalism specializations from the educational curriculum, and this constituted a burden on discovering and creating talent.” .

A shared media vision

In turn, the editor-in-chief of Al-Ittihad newspaper, Dr. Hamad Al-Kaabi, stressed “the necessity of determining what is required of the media in the economic aspect, praising the importance of the agreement signed between the Dubai Media Council and the Ministry of Economy, given the need of the media market in the country for media professionals who have a conscious sense of economic specialization, stressing the presence of A shared and unified media vision among all institutions, in addition to economic bulletins and supplements that express the country’s economic standing.”

Media areas

In response to a question directed by the session moderator to Malek Al Malek, about the role of media free zones in developing and strengthening the status of cities as economic catalysts, and the extent of success in consecrating the reputation of these zones to enhance our global investment attractiveness at the level of the media sector, he said, “The free zones in Dubai witness the largest concentration of A media professional in the region, as these regions have more than 3,500 media institutions, stressing that laws and legislation and their continuous updating are in the interest of the growth of the media sector, which in turn is reflected in the economy in the country.

