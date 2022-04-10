Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, praised the various achievements of the Sharjah Old Car Club through its distinguished local and international participations, and for obtaining the International Accreditation Certificate for the Integrated Management System as the first club specialized in old cars to obtain these international specifications.

This came during his visit, yesterday evening, to the Sharjah Old Car Club on the Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road, next to Sharjah International Airport. His Highness praised the development that the club is witnessing in various fields to raise its level and achieve more achievements. His Highness was briefed on the club’s various projects and initiatives aimed at supporting and developing old motor sports, and enhancing the emirate’s position through various local, regional and international activities. His Highness listened to a detailed presentation on the club’s latest projects related to modern technologies, augmented reality and simulation programs to promote tourism promotion for the most important landmarks in the Emirate of Sharjah, and to spread the culture of acquiring old cars, in addition to a number of development proposals for the technical workshop and raising the capacity of cars. During his visit, His Highness learned about a number of achievements in motorsports and old bikes, as well as development plans and future directions at the club.

The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Old Cars Club expressed its thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his constant patronage and continuous support, and to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his visit and continuous support for the activities of club. His Highness, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received, during the visit, a souvenir from the Sharjah Old Cars Club, represented by a commemorative coin whose front face included the Sharjah Sports Council logo and the Sharjah Old Cars Club logo, while the back included the martyrs monument that was built on the campus of the University City in Sharjah. In honor of their memory.