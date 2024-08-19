His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has become a pioneer in the global system of humanitarian work, as it presents an inspiring approach and model that does not only alleviate the suffering of needy people from different countries around the world; but also helps them move forward in improving their lives for the better.

On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, His Excellency said: The UAE never hesitates to provide humanitarian development assistance to the most needy communities around the world, based on its humanitarian legacy and its orientation towards extending a helping hand, supporting peoples and relieving the distressed, and the lofty humanitarian principles established by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul.

His Excellency continued: Extending a helping hand and assisting those in need around the world, investing in humanitarian work, in addition to spreading the values ​​of solidarity and peaceful coexistence, and supporting everything that contributes to achieving peace, stability and sustainable development, is a fundamental value and virtue that distinguishes the UAE society, which is always present in humanitarian crises and contributes effectively and efficiently to alleviating the suffering of the people of brotherly and friendly peoples.

Leading the way

His Excellency the Chairman of the National Media Office praised the great efforts made by the wise leadership to enhance the capabilities of the UAE to be effective in addressing humanitarian crises and disasters in various countries of the world, pointing out that the sons of the Emirates are always in the front lines helping their brothers in humanity, with a firm belief that all people have the right to live in peace, stability, dignity, justice and equality.

His Excellency explained that the world bears witness to the UAE’s long and continuous record of relief efforts and humanitarian work, including “Gallant Knight 3” to help our brothers in Gaza, the UAE’s efforts to provide treatment and secure their daily needs, the Compassion for Gaza campaign, as well as the country’s efforts to support our Sudanese brothers, the effective and successful mediation in the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, and other initiatives and assistance in various countries of the world, which has made the UAE a pioneer in the global system of humanitarian work and contributed to its occupying the first place globally for consecutive years as the largest donor of foreign aid.

His Excellency added: The humanitarian initiatives in the UAE are an integrated work system that promotes humanitarian values, and providing a helping hand to the most needy peoples is considered a basic strategy in the vision, policy and orientations of the UAE with the aim of supporting the stability, prosperity and development of peoples affected by crises and disasters, which has made the UAE one of the largest donors of foreign aid in relation to its national income.

Shining models

His Excellency stressed that the media has a major role in shedding light on the shining humanitarian models and our country’s efforts to alleviate human suffering, and its contributions to humanitarian and charitable causes. His Excellency stressed the need to create an effective and sustainable partnership between the various media outlets and humanitarian work institutions.

His Excellency noted the need to develop media discourse to convey an honest image of the UAE’s efforts in humanitarian work and the authentic values ​​that the Emirati community holds and passes on across generations, noting the importance of creating a positive interactive relationship with the target audience based on human communication and facts supported by numbers, and focusing on inspiring models and experiences.

His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed concluded by emphasizing the great role played by the media in working to establish the authentic human spirit among members of society and urging them to take action to help their brothers in humanity who are in need and affected.