Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Supreme Scientific Council of the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, affirmed the university’s endeavor to provide a product that competes in the knowledge market.

This came when the council held its first meeting via video communication, headed by His Excellency, and in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, and members of the Supreme Scientific Council.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei welcomed the attendees, and expressed the university’s pride in this constellation of experts and scholars representing this council. He explained the wise leadership’s keenness to pay attention to education, establish universities and build scientific edifices, and encourage the nation’s daughters and sons to arm themselves with varieties of human knowledge, so that the UAE’s stake in achieving development and anticipating the future is education. He extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for his constant support for educational institutions and workers in the educational and developmental fields, and for his rich contributions to the development of the educational and cultural process.

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah bin Bayyah expressed his welcome to attend the first meeting of the Scientific Council of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, adding: “We are meeting today to exchange experiences and exchange views, to present useful insights and fruitful proposals for the advancement of our university.” Stressing that “our university, Mohammed bin Zayed University, has acquired the advantage of the name and the peculiarity of the field, because the name that I have been honored to bear is not only the name of a prominent leader and a wise leader. Communication and the adoption of coexistence models, not in the fields of education on the values ​​of tolerance and acceptance of others, but in all fields of human relations. It is a vision based on intellectual foundations and developmental purposes, the most important of which is the combination of positivity in the outline and effectiveness in performance and quality in the output.

He explained, “It is hoped that our university will be a beacon for scientific radiation in the whole region, and an epistemological statement, not only eastern or western, but it will be east and west combining the advantages of the two models, and we hope that it represents an added value and innovation that does not deny the gains, and that we all succeed in providing a product that can To compete in the knowledge market, and to obtain the certification of major universities ».

His Excellency the scholar Ibn Bayyah also mentioned the most important civilization mediation and accommodation that the council seeks to adopt and take into account in its formulation of the university’s academic programs and policies, namely: “The first mediation between heritage and contemporary, the second mediation: philosophy and religion, the third mediation: science and religion, and the fourth mediation: knowledge integration, The fifth mediation: mediation between values, and the sixth mediation: the harmonization between religious discourse and reality ».

Indicating: “This uniqueness and distinction that we aspire to will only be possible through the innovation of the approach, the quality of the director, the depth of the idea and the clarity of the outlook … It is the approach of civilization reconciliations and knowledge mediations, it is the approach of bridges between the fields of knowledge and the pathways connecting between cultural spaces. Values, and balance between colleges ».

The council members expressed their happiness and pride in joining this promising university. The Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences announced earlier this month the formation of its scientific council headed by His Excellency Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.

Council members

The Council includes: Dr. Mohamed Othman El-Khasht, President of Cairo University in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Amani Lopes, President of Sherif Hidayat Allah University, Indonesia, Dr. John Waterbury, former President of the American University in Beirut and a former professor at New York University in Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Khalil, former Minister of Religious Affairs. In Tunisia, Dr. Radwan Al-Sayed is a professor of Islamic studies at the Lebanese University in Lebanon, a visiting professor at Harvard and Chicago universities, and Dr. Ismail Khatt, the former dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, is a former professor of sociology at King Abdulaziz University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Council also includes among its members: Dr. Aref Ali Al-Nayed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kalam Foundation for Research and Media, Principal Advisor for the Interfaith Dialogue Program at the University of Cambridge at the Faculty of Theology, United Kingdom, and Dr. Eric Geoffroa, Head of the Department of Arabic Studies at the University of Strasbourg, France.