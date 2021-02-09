His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Supreme Scientific Council of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai «sponsored him God, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and the people of the Emirates, on the success of the “Hope Probe” in reaching its orbit around Mars.

Ibn Bayah said – in a statement on this occasion – that the success of this mission gives our Arab and Islamic nation a model and a practical lesson in ambition, and the endeavor to build and contribute to making a better future for humanity.

He added that the symbolism of this event gives rise to optimism, and heralds great hope for a prosperous future for the Arab world to return to scientific and civilizational leadership for the benefit of humanity.