Dubai (Etihad)

Abdullah Ali, supervisor of the first football team at Al Ain Club, confirmed that the team will not look for justifications for losing against Sharjah in the “13th round” of the ADNOC Professional League, noting that things were clear and the reasons were known to everyone.

He said: The loss in the world of football is possible, and it does not mean the end, especially for the big clubs, but rather it is the real beginning of serious work to correct the path, because there are mistakes that require correction and striving for improvement, and we are required to adjust the situation, rearrange the papers, and restore our strength if the team lacks 60% of his strength with which he started the season, and work is in full swing, due to injuries and absences, in order to get Al Qattara back on the right track, but we must now focus on our next match against Al Wasl in the quarter-finals of the President’s Cup, which is considered important. A big deal for the team for sure.

On the responsibility for the first loss in the league, he said: We will not look for justifications, and bear the loss with courage as a team, and in the forefront is the administrative and technical staff, and we discussed the matter in a meeting immediately after the match with the players, and there were mistakes that led to the loss, yes there are shortages and absences, but they are not a reason Directly in the loss, because we have great confidence in the coach and the players, regardless of the circumstances and the reality, confirming that the Board of Directors did not fail at all in providing the required support for the team, and directed to provide all the team’s needs during the winter.

According to the follow-ups, Al Ain is negotiating a player from the “resident” category, as the negotiation list has been reduced to 3 players that have been submitted to the board of directors, including African players, one of whom is of Arab nationality and also a Latin player, and Al Ain is looking to strengthen its ranks in the resident center, in addition to the lack of resolution Negotiating with an international citizen player, as negotiations are still ongoing between the two parties, and it is expected that they will be crowned with success during the winter period.

On the other hand, Abdullah Ali praised the position of Al Ain fans after the loss against Sharjah, and said: Al Ain fans were ideal in everything, and embodied the true meaning of sportsmanship by greeting the players despite the loss.