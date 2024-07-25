Abdullah Al Shehhi, a fellow of the UAE Experts Program and Head of the Strategic Research Department at the UAE Space Agency, revealed that there is a multi-dimensional strategy to increase the value of the country’s investments in the space sector over a period of five to 10 years. Al Shehhi stated that the UAE’s mission to explore the asteroid belt has contributed to creating many jobs and roles for national cadres in the fields of spacecraft engineering, mission planning, and data analysis, stressing that Emirati engineers and scientists are a fundamental pillar in designing the mission’s scientific vehicles and equipment.

In detail, Abdullah Al Shehhi, a fellow of the UAE Experts Program and Head of Strategic Research at the UAE Space Agency, confirmed that the space sector in the UAE has received special attention, as part of the country’s efforts to take major steps towards becoming a global center for the space industry. He pointed out that the UAE has achieved huge accomplishments in this strategic sector, which plays a pivotal role in its future economic growth, starting with Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, and Sultan Al Neyadi, who completed a six-month mission to the International Space Station, in addition to the graduation of Noura Al Matrooshi, the first Emirati female astronaut, and her colleague Mohammed Al Mulla, from the US Space Agency (NASA) program last March.

“Space technology has gained great importance, both globally and within the country, that is unparalleled at any time in history,” Al Shehhi said in exclusive statements to Emarat Al Youm. “For example, satellites dedicated to monitoring the Earth and providing important data on climate patterns help us enhance our understanding of climate change to be a supporting tool for effective change in the way many different industries and sectors operate,” he said, noting that with the increasing opportunities and importance of this sector, space technology companies have become more effective in supporting the sector’s progress and contributing to attracting important investments.

“Given the current phase in which the future of the space economy is being determined, we find that the UAE is consolidating its position in the global space race by strengthening its strength, and by preparing a multi-dimensional strategy extending over the next five to 10 years, in coordination between the UAE Space Agency, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and other relevant entities, especially since increasing investments in space technology is one of the most prominent priorities that the country is currently focusing on, to be directed towards exploring the Earth and space, and broadcasting and communications via satellite,” he added.

Al Shehhi explained that the UAE space sector now includes experts and specialists with specialized expertise in various fields, including finance, information and communications technology, satellite engineering and operation, systems engineering and data science, noting that the economic space survey, the results of which were announced by the UAE Space Agency in 2022, highlighted significant growth in the national space sector, as total spending increased by 6.61% compared to 2021, while government spending accounted for 55.7% of the total, recording a significant increase of 12.7% compared to the previous year. Spending rates on research and development in the field of space exploration also increased by 76.8% of the sector’s total spending, which confirms the great focus on developing space exploration initiatives and driving innovation through distinguished research and development efforts.

Al Shehhi pointed out that the UAE has announced ambitious space programmes designed to benefit from Emirati talents and develop them in various fields of advanced technology, stressing that these initiatives will provide outstanding opportunities for Emirati citizens, allowing them to contribute to space exploration and technology development.

He said: “One of the most prominent ambitious space programmes is the UAE’s mission to explore the asteroid belt, which has contributed to creating many jobs and roles in the field of spacecraft engineering, mission planning and data analysis, as Emirati engineers and scientists are a fundamental pillar in designing spacecraft, developing scientific equipment, and comprehensively analysing data obtained from asteroids.”

“The objectives of this mission are not limited to advancing our understanding of the asteroid belt, but also seek to enhance local expertise in advanced space technologies, provide significant economic opportunities in the space sector for new start-ups, contribute to strengthening international partnerships and local investment in the space sector, and create new business opportunities to accelerate the growth of innovation and advanced technology companies in the country,” Al Shehhi added.

Swarm program

Abdullah Al Shehhi, a fellow of the UAE Experts Programme and Head of the Strategic Research Department at the UAE Space Agency, confirmed that the “Sarb” programme launched by the UAE Space Agency is the first knowledge transfer programme in the field of space to be implemented by a national industrial alliance led by the private sector, explaining that the programme focuses on developing satellite technology, remote sensing and space data analysis.

He stated that this program works to create job opportunities for Emirati specialists in the field of establishing and managing advanced satellite systems, processing and analyzing satellite images, and providing actionable insights across various sectors. It also aims to achieve a wide range of targets that will enhance the UAE’s efforts to find solutions to challenges related to climate change and environmental sustainability, contribute to urban development, work on integrating efforts, support disaster response, food security challenges, and others, by relying on qualified national cadres and Emirati companies.