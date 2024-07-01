Abdullah Al Shehhi, a fellow of the UAE Experts Program and Head of the Strategic Research Department at the UAE Space Agency, revealed that more than 71.4% of the companies joining the “Space Economic Zones” program are owned by Emirati citizens, noting that these companies are currently operating in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, which has become the first base for this program. Al Shehhi expects the number of companies joining the program to increase after its implementation in the Emirates of Dubai and Sharjah.

Al Shehhi told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the Mohammed bin Zayed Sat satellite, which the UAE is preparing to launch in the coming months, will undertake the task of monitoring environmental changes and water quality.

In mid-May, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, officially approved the launch of the Mohammed bin Zayed Sat satellite next October, adding a new success to the UAE’s journey of achievements in the space sector.

In detail, Abdullah Al Shehhi, a fellow of the UAE Experts Program and Head of the Strategic Research Department at the UAE Space Agency, stated that the space sector in the UAE has received special attention, at a time when the country has taken major steps towards becoming a global center for the space industry, noting that the UAE has achieved huge accomplishments in this strategic sector, which plays a pivotal role in its future economic growth.

Al Shehhi explained, in exclusive statements to “Emarat Al Youm”, that the UAE believes that space technology has gained unparalleled importance at any time, especially in light of the presence of satellites dedicated to monitoring planet Earth, providing important data on climate patterns, and enhancing understanding of climate change to be a supporting tool for effective change in the way many different industries and sectors work. He pointed out that from this standpoint, the UAE is preparing in the coming months to launch the satellite “Mohammed bin Zayed Sat”, whose main mission will be to monitor environmental changes and water quality.

“Increasing investments in space technology is one of the UAE’s top priorities currently, with the aim of supporting the growth of this sector, whose investments in the country have exceeded $6 billion (AED 22 billion), directed towards exploring the Earth and space, broadcasting via satellite, and communications via satellite. There is no doubt that this total will increase in the coming period thanks to the establishment of the National Space Fund, which supports funding research and development efforts and helps drive technological progress and innovation,” Al Shehhi said.

He stressed that as part of the country’s efforts to attract global talents in various sectors, the UAE Space Agency launched the Space Economic Zones Programme, as part of the AED 3 billion National Space Fund, with the aim of establishing clusters of major companies and research and development centres to work together to develop innovative solutions.

Al Shehhi added: “The Space Economic Zones Program is a comprehensive program that aims to support emerging companies and small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the space sector, in order to contribute to the national space economy through partnership with various stakeholders in the country. Therefore, the program includes a number of major initiatives to support the space sector, including allowing companies to practice specific space activities under the provisions of Federal Law No. (46) of 2023 regarding the regulation of the space sector. Space laboratories also enable companies to use space facilities and obtain technical advice in partnership with space centers, while the business accelerator program, provided in cooperation with the agency’s partners, helps emerging, small and medium-sized companies accelerate and develop their businesses. The program also provides financing opportunities and financial solutions to sustain the growth of these emerging, small and medium-sized companies.”

“The programme also offers co-working spaces in cooperation with the agency’s local partners in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, to provide offices and workspaces at competitive prices in an integrated system. The UAE Space Agency also offers promotional opportunities that allow companies to expand their network of communication with experts and learn about the most important developments in the field of space by participating in the most important local and international events and conferences,” he added, stressing that Masdar City in Abu Dhabi has become the first base for this programme, as it has attracted 14 companies operating within the economic space zone, including 10 companies owned by Emirati citizens (a percentage exceeding 71.4%).

Al Shehhi expected an increase in the number of companies joining the Space Economic Zones Program, after its implementation in the Emirates of Dubai and Sharjah, to cooperate in order to contribute to the development of plans and programs that support the common goals of encouraging innovation and private sector contributions in the field of space industry, especially since the most prominent goals of the program are to create an attractive and integrated work environment that meets local and global needs, and enhances the competitiveness of companies operating in the space economy, which contributes to enhancing demand for space technologies and services, stimulating innovation and raising the economic contribution of the sector to the country’s non-oil GDP.

Promising opportunities

Abdullah Al Shehhi, a fellow in the UAE Experts Programme and Head of Strategic Research at the UAE Space Agency, stressed that the Space Economic Zones Programme provides unique and promising opportunities for people with innovative ideas to establish their own businesses and develop pioneering solutions. It provides participants with private workspaces, access to expert advice and guidance, and use of modern laboratory facilities, in addition to providing them with project opportunities. Al Shehhi said: “Our mission is to promote entrepreneurship and support the launch of new projects, especially in light of the rapid changes and the significant increase in the number of private companies looking to invest in the space sector. A dedicated centre is provided for companies and individuals, and they have the opportunity to communicate with experts and benefit from laboratory facilities, while institutions compete to award contracts with the government and other companies.”

