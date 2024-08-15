Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, stressed the Federation’s keenness to have the national team players participate in the strongest international championships, in order to ensure the enhancement of sports sustainability implemented by the Federation to ensure that our players remain in the top positions at all global, continental and international championship levels.

This came with the participation of the UAE champions in the West Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Championship, which is currently being held in the Sultanate of Oman, amidst a distinguished international participation of distinguished champions. Our national team is present with 14 players in various specializations.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Oman Bodybuilding Federation and the qualitative leap it has achieved, which has yielded distinctive gains for bodybuilding in West Asia.

He added: “The development of infrastructure and the quality of international and local championships organized under the supervision of the Bodybuilding Federation in cooperation with the International Federation have contributed to attracting the best players to participate in the competitions, which has contributed to creating valuable opportunities for local players to interact and learn about international expertise. This has been reflected in the technical and physical level of our players who have achieved positive results in their external participations.”

He stressed that the Board of Directors of the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation is keen to sustain the momentum of the gains achieved with the aim of achieving better growth in the coming years by innovating new ideas to implement the Federation’s vision of developing the sports practiced under its umbrella and spreading the culture of practicing them using modern artistic methods.

He concluded his speech by praising the efforts of the National Teams Committee headed by Ahmed Jawhar, a member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, and the technical and administrative staff, in attracting new faces to represent the national team who excelled in the Emirates and Dibba Classic tournaments that were held recently, and the efforts of the Referees Committee headed by Faisal Al Zaabi through their presence to referee in the strongest tournaments in the Arab world and internationally.