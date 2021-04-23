Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The meeting of leaders of 40 countries at the leaders’ summit for climate in Washington represents an important platform to enhance international efforts, commitments and contributions to confront the most threatening challenge to the continuity of life on our planet, and is in line with the world’s directions for a green recovery.” .

He added: “The severity of the repercussions of climate change is constantly exacerbating, and affecting all sectors and sources of life, which requires raising the ceiling of our ambition and our work for the climate. “It will consequently threaten our ability to ensure the security and sustainability of our food.”

His Excellency pointed out that facing these challenges that are directly related to the continuity of life and the preservation of public health is related to the extent to which the international community adopts innovative solutions and employ modern technology, such as climate-smart agriculture techniques, and the expansion of studies and research in producing crops that are able to adapt to climate change and have high productive capacities. , Adopting sustainable resource consumption behaviors and reducing emissions, which ensures achieving economic and social growth, preserving our environment and protecting and ensuring the sustainability of its resources at the same time.

His Excellency said: “For five decades, agriculture has topped the priorities of the UAE since its founding at the hands of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, and it has witnessed a great development in its patterns based on modern technology thanks to the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership.” The preparation for the next five decades will witness further development and dependence on innovation as a key element in developing agricultural capabilities and ensuring the continuity and flexibility of food supply chains, to ensure a better future for current and future generations.

His Excellency pointed out that the announcement of the country’s participation in the Agricultural Innovation Climate Initiative (AIM-C) clearly illustrates the future foresight directions that the country adopts thanks to the insightful vision of its wise leadership and its determination to enhance global efforts to work for climate.

His Excellency added: “Over the past two and a half decades, the UAE has provided a leading global model in preserving the planet by working for climate in several sectors, and it will continue this work at a higher and faster pace, and we are fully confident that the initiative will make a major shift in stimulating investment in research. And development in the agricultural field to find innovative solutions that ensure global food security and sustainability.