The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, stated that the next few years will witness the launch of initiatives and projects aimed at training and raising the youth’s awareness of how to establish modern farm projects (for agricultural, animal and fish production), as an integrated project from the stages of establishing the farm and preparing it, up to the marketing of products In the local market, in ways and mechanisms that guarantee competition, pointing out that “the training operations will include stimulating the use of renewable energy solutions in operating farms as an alternative to traditional energy supplies.”

He told «Emirates Today»: «The ministry will work to enhance the marketing of local food products through partnerships with the private sector to ensure the highest financial return for entrepreneurs and investors, in a way that encourages them to expand and ensure their continuity».

He added, “The number of modern (aquatic) farms registered with the Ministry at the state level reaches 12, and modern agricultural systems contribute to reducing water consumption by rates ranging between 70 and 90%.”

Al-Nuaimi stressed that the future directions that the UAE is working on will focus on integrating climate action into strategies and plans, in a way that ensures strengthening efforts to reduce carbon emissions and increasing the ability of all sectors to adapt to the repercussions of climate change.

He pointed out that the agricultural sector represents one of the most important sectors that focus is on developing its tools and methods to keep pace with the trends of climate action through two main directions: the first includes promoting the dissemination and use of modern sustainable agricultural systems (hydroponics and vertical agriculture), and stimulating entrepreneurship for young people in this type of Agricultural systems, and enhancing the use and employment of farmers (who apply traditional farming systems) of modern technologies in their farms – through extension services – which ensures the preservation of resources and the achievement of sustainable consumption of them, increases productivity, and ensures their quality and efficiency.

He pointed out that the Ministry has worked to develop agricultural and veterinary extension services to ensure their flexibility, continuity, and periodic access to dealers in order to serve their awareness of the best ways to enhance food safety, increase productivity, employ modern technologies and apply agricultural systems, and raise livestock and modern fish farms.

Within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts, the issuance of legislation and services regulating production inputs for modern agricultural systems in terms of import, production, circulation and use, and the development and implementation of capacity-building and extension programs for farmers and those interested in adopting modern agricultural systems, and this is done through holding training workshops, lectures, field days, and specialized electronic extension applications. Memoranda of understanding with the private sector to promote the adoption and development of modern agricultural systems in the country, with a focus on the youth component in this field, whom we consider future farmers, and to evaluate the technologies provided by the private sector such as vertical farming technology, organic farming and energy and water-saving systems, and according to the evaluation results are circulated. Farmers must implement the production requirements support program, which includes materials dedicated to modern agricultural systems, and carry out development research through an initiative called Supporting Innovative Agricultural Practices, which aims to test and promote the adoption of the best modern agricultural systems in line with the country’s environmental conditions, and sponsor events related to modern agricultural systems. Modern agriculture.

As for the second trend, it is concerned with developing and intensifying scientific research processes and cooperating with local and international institutions and organizations specialized in the field of agriculture, livestock and fish farms, with the aim of finding innovative solutions that include increasing the volume of agricultural production and enhancing its ability to adapt to the repercussions of climate change.

He explained that the ministry is working on conducting research and studies – through its specialized work teams – to develop agricultural systems and crop varieties capable of adapting to the nature of the country’s desert climate and the effects of climate change and to achieve good productivity.

It is keen on cooperation, coordination and partnership with academic and research institutions and private sector institutions, to ensure the exchange and development of experiences.

The Ministry’s efforts to develop climate-friendly agricultural systems and crops include the implementation of an agricultural research plan within the initiative to support innovative practices in agricultural fields (vegetables, fruits, dates and field crops). It includes seven research activities as the most important priority research, in line with the climatic conditions in the country, and related to date palms, fruits and vegetables, and combating Agricultural pests, closed cultivation systems, and salt-tolerant crops. The focus of this research is on testing crops that are resistant to salinity, heat and the impact of climate change. According to this initiative, climate-friendly crops and agricultural practices are being evaluated and results are disseminated to farmers. Cooperation with national centers and regional and international research institutes in carrying out research is also being strengthened, such as the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture and the International Center for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA), and cooperation is being expanded at the international level (such as the cooperation project with the Korean side on several researches, including evaluation of cultivation And the production of rice locally), and the implementation of a research project aimed at developing innovative production techniques for algae that are collected from the Emirati environment in miniature stations designed in the form of the heritage “barjeel” within the Ministry’s campus, to enhance the efforts of sustainability in the fields of environment, energy, climate and agricultural production.

Al-Nuaimi said that the ministry has worked to develop the inspection and control system for imported and locally produced food products (agricultural and animal) to ensure the highest standards of food safety, as it developed the capabilities of its laboratories, examination and quarantine centers attached to the state’s outlets, and raised the carrying capacity of a large number of them to ensure flexibility and speed. Services.

It is noteworthy that the number of food products that were registered in the Federal Electronic System for Food Registration and Approval (ZAD), until August 2020, amounted to about 840 thousand food items, including meat and their products, dairy products and their products, in addition to various and different food items, such as grains, oils and manufactured products.

A world without carbon emissions

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi stated that the Ministry of Climate Change and International Environment is committed to reducing carbon emissions in order to ensure the preservation of the planet, and to create a better future for current and future generations, noting that all sectors, including the agricultural sector, contribute to varying degrees of carbon footprint.

He explained that the Ministry’s tendency to promote innovation and employ modern technologies, and expand the use and application of modern agricultural systems, would contribute to reducing emissions left by this sector and achieving future trends towards a carbon-free world.

