Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Zakat Fund announced that 10 thousand and 989 families entitled to zakat, with a total of 40 thousand and 201 individuals, would benefit from the zakat fund 2020 expenditures, and the total financial value disbursed to the beneficiaries was 192 million dirhams and 311 thousand and 901 dirhams, through 18 banks of zakat banks, during the year The past, according to the Secretary General of the Zakat Fund, Abdullah bin Aqeedah Al Muhairi.

Abdullah Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund, confirmed that the community’s response was high during the past year, and the trustees ’confidence in the fund and the services it provides in light of the impact of the economy due to“ Corona ”, stressing that the fund is investigating the achievement of justice and transparency in distributing zakat to families in need and who deserve zakat. This is determined by the disbursement committee of the fund, which are known for their trust and trust. He expressed his appreciation to the Zakat, which reflects the concerted efforts of the Zakat fund with the Zakat Fund, especially in light of the Corona pandemic.

He pointed out that the fund is a “federal” fund that specializes in serving the obligation of Zakat, raising awareness about it, accepting its funds and other resources and their sustainability, and disbursing them on its banks by providing distinguished, innovative and efficient services to enhance happiness and community cohesion in the country.

Abdullah Al Muhairi

Al-Muhairi said: The “support project” aimed at those with low incomes came at the forefront of zakat banks in terms of the total beneficiaries of the project, and in terms of the financial value they obtained, as the number of beneficiaries reached 2222 families, and that the total disbursed amounted to 54 million and 158 thousand and 730 Dirhams.

This was followed by the zakat bank for the “affection project” and directed to “female citizens, a foreign wife” “34 million and 422 thousand dirhams, from which 982 families benefited, and came in third place in terms of the number of families benefiting from the” cohesion project “intended for” divorced women “and the total of what was disbursed 22 million and 27 thousand dirhams, benefiting 825 families.

Al-Muhairi pointed out that the total beneficiaries this year from the “zakat” of emergency cases affected by “Corona” reached 844 families, with a total of 12 million dirhams, and 975 thousand and 61 dirhams.

The fund also provided within the bank of the “unemployed” aid project 10 million and 69 thousand and 500 dirhams, from which 610 families benefited. 455 families also benefited from the “Say my Lord, have mercy on the elderly” project, and a total of 8 million and 622 thousand and 500 dirhams were disbursed.

The Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund stated that the beneficiaries of the “School Science Students” project are 1827 families, and the total amount spent is 8 million 801 thousand and 561 dirhams, and within the “Hope Project” bank, which is directed to people of determination, 378 families benefited from it, with a total disbursement of 7 million and 132 thousand And 700 dirhams.

He pointed out that a project considered them to be the rich of “poor families”, which benefited 234 families, with a total value of 7 million 57 thousand and 163 dirhams, and with regard to the Zakat bank, the project “Say my Lord give me more knowledge” intended for “university students”, 292 families benefited from it. University students, with expenditures amounting to 6 million and 182 thousand and 618 dirhams, indicating that 306 families benefited from zakat from the wage and wellness project, which was directed to “patients”, with a total value of 5 million and 126 thousand and 809 dirhams, and 331 families benefited from the mercy project, which was directed to “widows”. She is entitled to zakat, and the total disbursement is 5 million and 640 thousand dirhams.

Al-Muhairi said: “842 families benefited from the author’s hearts – new Muslims, with a total value of 4 million and 175 thousand dirhams, and 80 families benefited from the“ Prisoners’ Families ”communication project, and the total of what was disbursed amounted to 2 million and 311 thousand and 500 dirhams, as well as Forty-two families who are entitled to zakat from the salvation project bank benefited, with a financial value of one million 251 thousand and 506 dirhams.

Abdullah bin Aqeedah al-Muhairi, Secretary General of the Zakat Fund, indicated that 73 families benefited from the “Orphan Families” sponsor project, with a total of one million and 212 thousand dirhams, and 43 families benefited from the Fazaa project, with a financial value of 241 thousand and 753 dirhams. Zakat al-Fitr has benefited 603 families, with a total disbursed value of 904,500 dirhams.