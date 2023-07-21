Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, chaired the meeting of the Dubai Police Senior Council, in the presence of Assistants to the Commander-in-Chief and a number of senior officers.

At the beginning of the meeting, Lieutenant General Al-Marri welcomed the attendees, stressing the importance of the topics discussed in such leadership meetings, which contribute to developing the work process and discussing the most important future challenges.

He listened to the topics on the agenda, including a review of my services system, confidential customer surveys, total complaints and their closing rates, governance and compliance, in addition to the results of the unified service center.

Colonel Rashid bin Dhabui, Director of the Criminal Inspection Department at the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, reviewed the “Smart Alert” program, the stages of the program and the achieved results aimed at developing the security and police work system.

Major Saif Al-Kaabi also gave a presentation on suburban police stations, the total number of customers and completed transactions.