The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Al Marri, confirmed that the Dubai Police General Command is keen to participate in all global events and activities, such as “World Anti-Drug Day,” which is an opportunity to shed light more broadly on the importance of sustaining awareness of the dangers of drugs, and to emphasize the role of cooperation. Local and international cooperation between police and security agencies, in order to combat this dangerous scourge that threatens the safety and security of families and communities in various countries of the world.

Lieutenant General Al Marri said in a press statement yesterday: “In conjunction with (World Anti-Drug Day), we affirm the exceptional role of the United Arab Emirates in combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances locally and internationally, and thanks to the directives and follow-up of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Council Ministers, Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Anti-Narcotics Council, “The state continues to intensify its pioneering efforts at the world level in arresting members of criminal gangs and the volume of seizures, which has had a significant impact in contributing to preventing narcotic poisons from reaching communities, and protecting families from their harm.”

He added: “The World Anti-Drug Day 2024 event will be held under the slogan “My family is my greatest wealth” to shed light on the effectiveness of the family in confronting drugs, and the material and moral damage it causes on its children, as it is the first interactive framework and the nurturing environment in which the child grows up. This is why choosing This slogan by the Ministry of Interior is a dedication to the role of the family and its position in raising its children.”

Lieutenant General Al Marri confirmed that the Dubai Police General Command is working in an integrated manner with all police agencies in the country and the Narcotics Control Council to enhance efforts in detecting and controlling organized gangs that spread this scourge across international borders, in addition to working locally to combat the promotion of narcotic toxins, and provide means of early detection and promotion. Rehabilitation mechanisms for those who have recovered and their integration into society, appreciating at the same time the state’s participation in celebrating the International Anti-Drug Day, to spread awareness and protect society.