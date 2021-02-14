Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, visited the Mubadala Healthcare Platform to vaccinate the vaccine against the “Covid-19” virus, located in the Galleria on Al Maryah Island, where this platform was launched in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Global Market, in support of the national initiatives that It will contribute to speeding up the vaccination process for citizens and residents of the UAE to limit the spread of “Covid-19” virus infection.

His Excellency was received by Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Healthcare, and Zahir bin Zahir Al Muhairi, CEO of the Registration Authority at the Abu Dhabi Global Market. His Excellency toured the platform that provides its services during the weekdays from Sunday to Thursday from Ten in the morning until seven in the evening. His Excellency was briefed on the services provided by the vaccination platform and its capacity to provide 5 vaccines at the same time, by taking advance appointments, in a manner that ensures maintaining physical distancing.

His Excellency praised the pioneering role provided by health facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Mubadala’s endeavor for health care to enhance the quality of health services and work side by side in facing all challenges and confronting the “Covid-19” pandemic, pointing to the efforts being made to educate the public about the need for vaccination, to ensure that On the health and safety of society, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases who are most vulnerable to infection with the virus and its complications.

Mr. Hassan Al Nowais said: “We are pleased to welcome the visit of the Head of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and we at Mubadala Healthcare are proud to participate in the National Immunization Program, which embodies the capabilities of the UAE and its ability to provide an effective response in a fast and flexible manner through cooperation between the public and private sectors. Our facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and in cooperation with our partners such as Abu Dhabi Global Market, (Mubadala Healthcare) was able to provide vaccination services to the most needy groups in our society.

Zahir bin Zahir Al Muhairi, CEO of the Registration Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market, said: “We would like to thank His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed for his continuous support and supervision, as we affirm our commitment to support efforts to provide more vaccines against Covid-19 to the business community in Abu Dhabi Global Market and all visitors to Al Maryah Island. The UAE, through the national vaccination campaign that it launched, has demonstrated its global leadership and role in adopting the best ways to protect society and support the economy.

Vaccination appointments are reserved for citizens and residents of the UAE who are 50 years old or more, or who suffer from chronic diseases, or people of determination. Those wishing to book an appointment for vaccination can communicate via e-mail:

[email protected]