His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council, chaired the Council’s periodic meeting held in the Emirate of Ajman, during which the latest developments related to the Council’s strategic projects and initiatives were reviewed..

His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed stressed that the legislative and regulatory achievements in the media sector aim to organize and stimulate the growth of the sector, create a competitive media environment capable of keeping pace with the rapid changes witnessed by the media sector in the world, and draw a roadmap for media that provides balanced and moderate content that speaks logically, is transparent, addresses the mind, and contributes to building the Emirati society and accompanies it on its path towards a prosperous future in line with the achievements of the UAE in all sectors..

His Excellency said that the wise leadership believes in the effective role of media in supporting the comprehensive and sustainable progress and development witnessed by the UAE, conveying the UAE’s achievements to the world, and presenting an image of the developments witnessed by the country while adhering to the national agenda and providing distinguished media in form and content, media capable of facing all global challenges and keeping pace with the rapid changes in the global media scene..

His Excellency the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council stressed the importance of continuing to establish strategic partnerships with various media entities in the country, praising the strategic partnership that the Emirates Media Council concluded with the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) to launch the “Media Professionals” programme to be a pioneering future platform for graduating the new generation of national media leaders..

During the meeting, the Emirates Media Council discussed the regulatory framework for media content standards in several languages, with the aim of defining the rules and foundations that must be adhered to by everyone working in the media field or publishing content across various platforms from the UAE, in line with the media content standards contained in Federal Decree-Law No. (55) of 2023 regarding the regulation of media and its executive regulations, as these standards apply to content published by institutions and individuals, whether through traditional means or current and future digital platforms, with the aim of protecting the emerging generations, our society and our values ​​from alien behaviors. These standards seek to ensure that media content respects the traditions and social and cultural values ​​in our society, which contributes to building an aware and responsible generation..

These standards also aim to consolidate the role of the media in highlighting constructive ideas and distinguished visions, encouraging talents and competencies, and presenting a media message characterised by professionalism, trust, honesty, responsible speech and accuracy in information, while embodying the inherited values ​​of the Emirati society and introducing them to the world..

The Council also discussed the steps to activate the Media Regulation Law and its executive regulations, and reviewed the most important developments and updates on the Council’s main initiatives during the first half of the year, which specifically target attracting young Emirati talents, enhancing the local content industry, and designing training programs capable of empowering community members to become experts in the field, which contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position on the global media map..

The Council reviewed the report on the UAE’s participation in the Gulf Radio and Television Festival in the Kingdom of Bahrain, where the UAE won 17 awards in various categories, and the country’s participation in the Arab Radio and Television Festival, where the UAE won 4 awards..

The meeting was attended by members of the Emirates Media Council, including: Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Emiri Court of Ras Al Khaimah Government; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Head of the UAE Government Media Office; Her Excellency Maryam Eid Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Media Office; Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office; His Excellency Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi, Director General of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; His Excellency Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Government of Ajman; His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the Emirates Media Council; and Her Excellency Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policies Sector, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council..