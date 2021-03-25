Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Head of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the efficiency of the emirate’s response to the “Covid-19” pandemic is the result of joint efforts between various entities, institutions and companies in Abu Dhabi.

This came during His Excellency’s visit to the Etihad Airways Medical Center, in appreciation of the exceptional efforts made to preserve the health and safety of Etihad’s employees and to provide them with a safe work environment. The company’s strong response to the “Covid-19” pandemic, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, has resulted in Etihad Airways being the first airline in the world to receive all its air crews the vaccine against “Covid-19”.

This cooperation also resulted from the opening of the new immediate “PCR” examination laboratory at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which is among the first laboratories inside the airport around the world that can provide examination results within 90 minutes. Abu Dhabi Airports has been praised by the International Air Transport Association for being one of the best airports in adopting safety measures to prevent the Covid-19 virus, in addition to the efforts it is devoting to, in cooperation with partners, to support the “coalition of hope”.

His Excellency expressed his pride in the efforts made by Etihad Aviation Group to maintain the health and safety of its employees and travelers, which are in line with the directions of the UAE government in addressing the pandemic, limiting its repercussions and protecting the health of the local and international community.

His Excellency referred to the importance of the joint role and cooperation between the governmental and private sectors to advance the sustainable development process, explaining that the efficiency of the emirate’s response to the “Covid-19” pandemic is the result of joint efforts between various entities, institutions and companies in the emirate and their relentless endeavor to work to enhance the health and safety of humanity.

His Excellency Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, was received, as they toured the medical center, which provides a wide range of health services and support, from primary health care through specialized services to preventive care, in addition to awareness programs and initiatives aimed at improving the quality of Life in general.

“We are proud of the support and guidance of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, and the pioneering role the UAE has played in responding to the pandemic, and we thank our rational leadership for the wise decisions it has made during this period,” said Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group. We are also pleased to play our role at the Etihad Airways Medical Center by providing a comprehensive vaccination program for employees, which includes applying the highest standards of health and safety on board aircraft and participating in the Hope Coalition to transport the vaccine to various parts of the world. ”

Tony Douglas said: “Etihad Airways has managed to become the first airline in the world to receive all its air crew members the vaccine against Covid, in an achievement that represents a historic moment, not only for Etihad as an airline, but also for Abu Dhabi. It is a testament to the success of the world-leading vaccination program implemented by the UAE, which allowed the Federation to launch such a comprehensive program and to place the health and safety of our employees, and therefore our guests, at the top of the priorities.

His Excellency Al Hamed visited the Etihad Airways Medical Center headed by Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Vice President of Medical Services, and it includes a team of 42 healthcare professionals with local and international expertise from various specialties.