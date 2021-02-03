Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, said on the occasion of World Cancer Day: “In Abu Dhabi, we continue to embody the vision and directives of our wise leadership that pays great attention to everyone’s health and places it at the top of its priorities. Relentless efforts to provide sustainable, integrated, world-class healthcare according to the highest quality standards. Accordingly, we must work together to raise awareness of ways to prevent cancer, adopt a healthy lifestyle and engage in regular physical activity, at a time when fighting cancer diseases is still a challenge for the world.

His Excellency explained: “In Abu Dhabi, our primary focus continues on preventing cancer and early diagnosis, and working with partners to address its environmental causes or unhealthy lifestyles, in order to make Abu Dhabi a happy, healthy city. In addition, the efforts that continue to enable, develop and implement the latest findings of science and scientists in Abu Dhabi and internationally, such as the Emirates Genome Project, which is the largest in the world, and raising the capacity to treat all types of cancer for patients in the emirate and the region.