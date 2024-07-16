His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council, stressed that the wise leadership of the UAE attaches great importance to the media in all its forms, and supports and assists it to perform its pioneering role as a vital partner in the UAE’s renaissance, highlighting constructive ideas, distinguished visions and national achievements, and spreading the values ​​of the Emirati society and introducing them to the world through modern, objective content characterised by integrity and credibility..

During his visit to the UAE Government Media Office, where he was received by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Eter, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Head of the UAE Government Media Office, and its leaders and directors of its various departments, His Excellency said: We are working to translate the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” to create an integrated and advanced Emirati media environment that stands on solid ground and is based on a pioneering experience that keeps pace with the pioneering journey of the UAE and its achievements in all sectors..

His Excellency stressed that the Emirati media has great responsibilities, which include keeping pace with the country’s achievements at all levels, and providing distinguished media in form and content, pointing out that the Emirati media is capable of facing the various challenges facing the region and the world, and keeping pace with the rapid changes that the global media scene is going through, so that the Emirati media always remains at the forefront..

During the visit, His Excellency valued the cooperation of the UAE Government Media Office with the National Media Office and its efforts to achieve its goals, commending its cooperation with all ministries and government institutions through an innovative strategy that adopts the latest global practices in media communication that keep pace with the times and employ its various tools to achieve effective communication. His Excellency praised the office’s strategy in the field of empowering national cadres and giving them the necessary space for creativity in the field of media work..

Policy alignment.

For his part, His Excellency Saeed Al Eter welcomed the visit of His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, stressing the keenness of the UAE Government Media Office to coordinate media efforts and align media policies with the National Media Office to ensure highlighting and strengthening the national identity, according to well-studied strategies that are consistent with federal media policies and laws and are based on the authentic traditions of the UAE..

His Excellency stressed that the media system in the UAE has the initiative and keeps pace with successive events and developments with awareness, planning and experience, according to a strategy based on credibility and effective positive communication with the target groups locally, regionally and globally..

During the meeting, His Excellency touched on the most important national programmes and initiatives that the office supervises the implementation of in the field of government communication and its development, managing national campaigns and government media support, developing national talents in the media and qualifying them to carry out their roles..

National initiatives.

During his tour of the office’s departments, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, listened to a brief explanation of the most important national initiatives and projects launched and adopted by the UAE Government Media Office during the past period through a range of advanced media plans that are in line with the UAE’s orientations and unique vision for the future..

His Excellency was briefed on the office’s integrated strategy aimed at enhancing channels of positive and constructive communication between the federal government and the media community, and the office’s efforts and initiatives that contributed to highlighting the national campaigns and projects launched by the UAE in many sectors..

His Excellency the Chairman of the National Media Office also listened to an explanation of the new and innovative mechanisms that the office relies on to produce content that highlights the qualitative achievements witnessed by the UAE and sheds light on the positive values ​​that the country adopts in all its projects and initiatives, thus contributing to building bridges of communication with different segments of the public and their different orientations..

The meeting witnessed a review of the tasks of the various departments and sections of the office, which have advanced and highly efficient technical, artistic and human capabilities, to provide the media with reliable news and information about the projects, initiatives and achievements of the UAE government..

His Excellency also listened to an explanation of the most prominent training programmes and workshops launched by the office, with the aim of raising the efficiency of national cadres working in the government communication sector in the country at the federal level, such as the Specialized Content Creators Programme, the Government Communication Experts Programme, in addition to a number of national projects, including the World’s Most Beautiful Winter campaign, in addition to reviewing the most important digital platforms supervised by the office, including “Emirates in Numbers” and the “UAE Nation”.