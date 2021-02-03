Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Head of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, visited the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Medical Supplies Company, and was accompanied by Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department and Rashid Al Qubaisi, Director of Rafid Management, in order to review the progress of work and follow up efforts made in Medicinal syringes locally.

His Excellency affirmed that continuing to strengthen the medical industries in the emirate is a fundamental pillar for providing distinguished and sustainable health care services to all members of society and ensuring their availability, and that the health sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is not just hospitals, health cadres and service institutions, but rather an integrated health system at a high global competitive level in The field of manufacturing, research, development and logistics services, and that the vision of the wise leadership, its directives and the plans drawn up made the Emirate of Abu Dhabi an integrated platform with high global competitiveness to attract medical tourism, attract the best cadres and an investment environment supportive of best international practices.

His Excellency added: “We are happy to visit the Abu Dhabi Medical Supplies Factory today, not only because it meets all local needs at the state level, but for its internationally advanced export capacity to support international efforts to combat this pandemic, as the visit embodies our keenness to stand on the best quality standards in industries and our efforts to complete The march of sustainability in healthcare based on the promotion of research, medical science, artificial intelligence and logistics services.

The factory plays a leading global role in fighting the “Covid-19” pandemic, in partnership with international organizations. The factory supplies more than 500 million syringes and needles for the “Covid-19” vaccine, which is equivalent to 25% of the global need for UNICEF and “Kovacs” this year.

His Excellency Munir Haddad, the Executive Director of the company was received, who briefed him on the progress of work and stages of manufacturing medical syringes and other medical supplies and equipment. The two parties also discussed future expansion plans aimed at meeting the increasing demand from the health sector locally and internationally in a way that contributes to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a major player in Global medical supply chain.

His Excellency toured the company’s factories that manufacture types of medical syringes, the most important of which are single-use syringes, insulin injections, and self-destructing syringes, which are an innovative technology in the manufacture of syringes, as the company is the first facility that manufactures these syringes globally since 2003, and holds a global patent. In it, in addition to many other medical and surgical supplies.

Since the beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic, the company has provided the local health sector with more than 10 million syringes and homemade syringes with quality exceeding the imported level and at competitive prices. By adding a production line for self-destructing injections, the annual production capacity will increase by 120 million syringes, and given the confidence that has been obtained It has Abu Dhabi products from these requirements. The company is a major provider of syringes and needles required for “Covid 19” vaccines, as more than 25% of the global coalition’s need to combat “Covid-19” (Kovacs) of 2 billion will be supplied from Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Medical Supplies Company, which is certified by the World Health Organization, was established in 1999 and «UNICEF», and is the largest supplier to it, as the factory annually produces about 810 million syringes and medical needles by 110 million single-use syringes, 460 million syringes. Self-destructive, 30 million insulin shots, 100 million medical needles and 110 million syringes with non-reusable technology, the company over the past two decades has supplied more than 2 billion injections to more than 70 countries around the world.