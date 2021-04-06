Abdullah Al Hamed: Abu Dhabi has presented the world with a pioneering and distinguished model in responding to COVID-19

Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Head of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, said on the occasion of World Health Day: Abu Dhabi provided a pioneering and distinguished model in the world in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the support and guidance of the wise leadership, which contributed to reaping many One of the honors and prestigious international awards, and it has received the appreciation and attention of many institutions and governments around the world, which have been keen to learn about the Abu Dhabi experience and share knowledge and experiences with us. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have taken proactive and systematic measures, based on this on a pioneering health infrastructure and a distinct system developed by Abu Dhabi Over the past years, it has led to raising the efficiency of access to health care services, providing them and limiting the spread of the epidemic among members of society.

His Excellency added: “The response efforts included many aspects, as the capacity of laboratories was increased to conduct daily diagnostic examinations, the capacity of hospital beds, including field hospitals, was increased, and official sites were prepared for isolation, quarantine, and active epidemiological monitoring targeting sites with high population density and high risk groups. The Department of Health, in cooperation with its partners, was also keen to maintain a high level of strategic medical stocks in the emirate, to activate business continuity plans in the department and the health sector, and to employ modern technology, digital technologies and artificial intelligence to support efforts to respond to the pandemic.

He explained that Abu Dhabi has been keen from the first day to contribute to the global efforts to confront the pandemic, by sharing its experience with the world and learning about the experiences of other countries during the pandemic, in addition to its participation in the clinical trials of a number of Covid-19 vaccines, before it launched the national vaccination program that Put the UAE at the forefront of the world, and has achieved great success in providing vaccines and vaccinating the majority of society members in record time.

Al Hamed pointed out that the world is celebrating World Health Day today under the slogan “A world with greater justice and health,” which highlights the extent to which members of the community have access to the health services they need, which is one of the most prominent aspects set by the Department of Health in its efforts and plans. The strategy, whereby the department has worked to establish clear foundations and policies that guarantee the availability of health services to members of society, by building a solid health insurance system and strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors to meet local needs, as well as encouraging investment in the health sector to fill gaps wherever they are in accordance with the absorptive capacity plan. Launched by the department, in order to achieve fair and comprehensive access to health services in the emirate.

His Excellency affirmed that the diligent follow-up of the wise leadership has enabled the health system in Abu Dhabi to make an important milestone in its path towards achieving “Abu Dhabi a healthy society”, and to establish the emirate’s position on the health care map at various levels, explaining that the United Arab Emirates stands on the threshold of the next 50 years. Full of aspirations and ambitious goals that we look forward to achieving in various sectors.