Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Emirati champion Abdullah Sultan Al-Ariani expressed his happiness with his new achievement of qualifying for the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.

Al-Ariani qualified for the Paralympic Games in Paris, after he achieved the gold medal with a new world record “1179 points in the 50-meter Venice competition” with a “fiery” section in 3 modes (men, individual and teams), within the competitions of the 2022 World Paralympic Shooting Championships in Al Ain.

In his interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al-Ariani said: What I achieved did not come out of nowhere, but rather as a result of continuous work, determination and determination to always achieve the best.

He added: I had a very difficult competition in the Al Ain World Cup in the three modes of the competition, and used 40 shots within 3 hours, which required a double effort, but the desire to break my previous record “1175 points” was a goal for me and I achieved in the end.

He added: I am always proud of the achievements that no one has achieved, as I won 5 Olympic medals (two gold and 3 silver), which gives me motivation and hope again to achieve a gold medal in the next Olympics, and raise the name of the UAE high in this global forum.

Al-Ariani recalled his memories of the last Paralympic Games in Tokyo, saying: After the end of the competitions, I discovered that the ammunition I played with was old and used, but I had a drive to achieve the best, and I made the utmost effort to focus on achieving the goal, which contributed to harvesting gold.

On the preparations for the Paralympic Games in Paris, Al-Ariani said: The preparations will start from next year, and there are special arrangements with the Paralympic Committee to agree on the preparation program, as well as with the Zayed Bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

Regarding his daily training program, he said: I train 4 to 5 hours a day for 5 days a week, where training is double as being a player and coach for the national team at the same time, which represents a great challenge for me, but it is very useful for players to gain experience, and benefit from their skills and abilities. Technical and creative in improving performance.

Al-Ariani stressed that he always puts before him the support and motivation of the rational leadership to reach the podiums always, and to always become the number one.

Regarding his most important wishes that he would like to achieve, Al-Ariani said: To get more than one medal in the Paris Paralympics, and to be on the podium always throughout my sports career.

Regarding the most important sporting achievement he achieved, he replied: Receiving the Emirates Appreciation Award in the sports field after the 2012 London Olympics was the biggest motivation for me, especially as it is of a high level and the highest category of appreciation awards in the country, where no player has received it before.

With regard to his family’s support for him, Al-Ariani said: My family is my biggest supporter, and these things give me the incentive to work more and develop to reach the best.

Al-Ariani advised athletes to work seriously and professionally to reach the desired goal, and achieve titles and achievements because professionalism is a condition of excellence in the current era.