Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Eng. Abdullah Hamid Al Ameri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, confirmed in a speech on the occasion of “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work” that Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan, which coincides with the anniversary of the departure of the late founder of the country, God willing, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, is a national occasion dear to our hearts, as this day embodies the noble and solid human values, the giving and the act of benevolence left by the founding leader, and reflects the achievements of the state in terms of humanitarian work, through initiatives and assistance that extended to All countries of the world.

Al-Amiri said: “Sheikh Zayed was the spiritual father of humanitarian work, so that humanitarian work would become a way of life, and our wise leadership would follow the path and vision of the founding leader, so that the Emirates would remain attached to its values ​​and humanitarian work remains a beacon for successive generations to walk.”