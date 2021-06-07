Ajman (Union)

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, announced the launch of the Argentine Technological Academy project, in cooperation with the Argentine Football Association, and in partnership with the Quattro Sports Center, which will be the headquarters of the Academy in Ajman.

The announcement was attended by video communication technology, Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association, Guillermo Tofoni, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Institutes of the Argentine Federation and members of the Board of Directors of the Quattro Sports Center. The launch of the project, which will be opened during the next period in Ajman under the supervision of Argentine experts who created a program A recent training session that contributes to the development of football practitioners and the game in general, by transferring the experiences of the cradle of football that gave birth to legends such as Maradona, Messi and many others.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said: I was pleased to communicate via video call with Claudio Tapia, President of the Argentine Football Association, and Guillermo Tovoni, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Argentine Federation Institutes, to announce the opening of the Argentine Football Technology Academy, in partnership with the Quattro Sports Center in Ajman, which aims to develop the sport of football. In the Emirates, through the latest technologies that will be used in the development of players, wishing everyone success in this pioneering project.

Guillermo Tovoni, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Argentine Federation Institutes, said: “Ava Academy is distinguished by a distance education system, where students will receive online training.” The dynamics will be the games, so that the children will find learning an entertaining activity, in addition to the possibility for parents to communicate with the coaches and know the development of the children’s level, the player will also be able to access the content of theoretical education, view the game statistics and the best videos taken for him, in addition to obtaining the evaluation from his coach.

Abdulaziz Abdullah, director of the Quattro Sports Center, confirmed that preparations are in place for the launch of the first season of the academy, which will start next August, preceded by the registration period for players wishing to join the academy, and all procedures have already been completed for a distinctive launch of the unique academy, as the technical and administrative staff of the academy will be announced during The next few days before the official start of the exercises.