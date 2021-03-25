Ajman (WAM)

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, confirmed that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum was a great man and an inspiring leader who devoted his life to the service of his country and his people with all sincerity, love and loyalty, a man who set the finest examples in giving and giving and was an example For generations because of his high human qualities and an insightful vision that has left a clear imprint in political, economic and social life.

He added: The UAE lost a lofty national stature characterized by lofty principles, and was keen to support humanitarian work and serve humanity, gaining love and respect and leaving behind a fragrant memory firmly in the hearts of all.