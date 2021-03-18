Since the beginning of the civil war in Syria, about 5.6 million people have fled the conflict. Some 5,000 found refuge in Latin America. Brazil is the country in this region that welcomed the most Syrians. To date, about 3,800 have obtained refugee status, according to data from UNHCR and the National Committee for Refugees of Brazil (Conare). Abdul Jarour is one of them.

Jarour came to São Paulo in 2014. This young Syrian was studying business administration in Aleppo when he had to enlist in the Army in 2010. After the war broke out, he went to work as a motorcyclist for an Army general until he was wounded. “On May 5, 2013, at dawn, there was an attack. The ceiling of the room fell on top of me, I broke my shoulder, had injuries to my leg and hand. What saved me were the beds, some iron bunks, ”he says.

After this episode, Abdul decided to flee Syria and embark on the hard path of exile. After a risky trip to Lebanon and to avoid having to pay the mafias, he chose to settle in Brazil, which offered him a humanitarian visa. It arrived in February 2014, but getting started was not easy. “I am grateful that Brazil opened the doors for me, but Brazil also closed the window. When I got here, I discovered that I have to find my life. I discovered that my name is not a refugee, it is ‘gringo’, the one who comes from abroad, the foreigner ”, he points out.

In Brazil, Abdul began to earn a living as a merchant, an activity he was already developing in his native Aleppo. In 2015, a bomb wounded one of her sisters, who lost her leg. She was rescued and taken to Turkey. Abdul he saved each real to be able to bring his mother and sister, to keep them away from that war.

It took four years. At Christmas 2018 he finally got it. But the happiness was short-lived. His mother and sister never adapted to life in Brazil, nor to the language. They went into depression and decided to return to Lebanon. His sister succeeded, but when his mother was going to travel, the coronavirus pandemic began and flights were suspended. Shortly after, in May 2020, his mother contracted Covid-19 and passed away, just 55 years old. “My mother already had a delicate clinical picture, with health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, ”says Abdul.

His death caused him deep pain that lasts to this day. Despite the loss, Abdul continues his life in São Paulo. He even works as an activist helping refugees and immigrants. He is vice president of an NGO called Pact for the Right to Migrate.

In addition to legal and psychological support, they distribute basic baskets to alleviate the effects of the pandemic. This association serves more than 13,000 families in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

“We collect this food from the International Red Cross of Brazil and the São Paulo City Council and distribute it to the migrants,” he explains.. Through solidarity, Abdul found meaning in a life that suffered and was marked by loss.