His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Rahman bin Khalid bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the International Camel Organization (ICO), visited the “SPS” smart police station installed at Expo 2020 Dubai, and was briefed on the police services it provides to all Community groups in a smart way, without any human intervention, and 24 hours a day.

His Highness the Amir listened to an explanation of the services provided by the smart police station “SPS”, as well as 3 “walk-in” centers at “Expo 2020 Dubai” for all dealers in 7 languages.

He also listened to an explanation of 27 major criminal, traffic and community services provided by the smart police station, and was briefed on the mechanism for registering a criminal report without the need to meet with employees, through direct video communication with investigative officers who speak several languages.

It is worth noting that the “SPS” smart police station is registered in the Guinness Book of Records as the first smart police station of its kind in the world that operates without human intervention.