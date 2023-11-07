The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, announced the development of the “Newborn Medical Examination System” and the “National System for Periodic Examinations for Cardiovascular Diseases,” as part of a group of initiatives supporting prevention and proactive preservation of the health of community members, in line with the Ministry’s vision of “a health system.” A global leader in a healthy, long-lived society.”

This came during a session chaired by Al Owais within the “UAE Government Annual Meetings 2023”, in which he spoke about the importance of early examinations in preserving health proactively, stressing that the field of periodic examinations has witnessed, over the past years, a remarkable development that has contributed to enhancing prevention and improving the quality of individual health care, including In line with leadership ambitions and directives.

He said: “The newborn medical examination program is considered one of the most important programs that guarantee health care for newborns, based on modern scientific foundations and in accordance with the highest international standards.” He added: “This program works on early detection of medical conditions that can affect the child’s health in the long term, as early diagnosis contributes greatly to facilitating treatment, enabling children to reach their full potential. The examination is performed by taking a blood sample by pricking the newborn infant’s heel on filter paper by trained nurses 24 to 48 hours after birth.

Regarding periodic examinations for heart and arterial diseases, Al Owais stated that “applying the mechanism of early detection of heart and arterial diseases contributes effectively to the early diagnosis of the risk of developing heart diseases of all types in the next 10 years of the patient’s life, and it also evaluates the risk factors associated with heart and arterial diseases.”

During the same session, it was agreed to unify and update screening standards for newborns, including the national genome. Generalizing the practice of early screening for cardiovascular diseases by all health authorities was also discussed, in addition to discussing the best ways to increase commitment to periodic examinations to preserve the health of community members. .