The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, mourned Dr. Muawiya Al-Shannar, who was one of the first doctors to practice medicine in the country in the private sector in the early sixties, and praised the merits of the deceased, who spent more than half a century serving people’s health with tenderness and dedication, and the late set an example And a role model in noble medical work.

He offered to the family of the deceased his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy, praying that God bless him with his vast mercy and satisfaction.



