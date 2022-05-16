The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement, Eng. Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Hammadi, said that education, in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, represents the most important pillars of sustainable development and development, and foreseeing the future, and considering it a solid base in the post-oil phase, inspired by the visions Of the late, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established the foundations of the UAE and its renaissance in various fields, especially the educational sector.

He explained that His Highness’s interest in education is not limited to developing visions and ideas only, but extends to follow-up, field visits, qualitative initiatives, receiving students and honoring distinguished students, and sound directives by providing all the data that enhance the process of scientific development, communicating with educational institutions, teachers and students, and providing capabilities that improve performance. The educational system that keeps pace with the developments of the times and the knowledge economy, and provides an incubating environment for creative students and teachers.

He pointed out that His Highness’s role in enriching references and supporting the education sector with books and educational references, enshrines the importance of education in His Highness’s vision, as his directive to allocate 6 million dirhams to purchase a valuable set of books, references and educational materials within 500,000 titles at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in 2021, a culmination His Highness’s vision of the importance of the book, which represents support for the minds that represent the main pillar in the renaissance of countries.

He stressed that His Highness’s keenness to allocate an award for the best Gulf teacher, which was expanded to include in a second phase 13 countries, enhances the value of caring for teachers, the educational message of the award, and enabling them to perform their role and national message, in building a generation armed with awareness, knowledge, skill and capabilities, and building a solid base for quality education Its fruits are in the development witnessed by the educational sector, to enhance its progress, competitiveness and leadership at the world level, and keep pace with global indicators.

Al Hammadi stated that His Highness’s directives aimed at developing students’ capabilities, developing their skills, motivating them, in line with best practices, and enabling them to build their present and future, with their pride in the values ​​of their community, homeland and identity, and providing a stimulating environment for them, to achieve an educational renaissance that looks forward to the future and raises the status of education. The UAE, with its cultural identity and authentic moral values ​​based on the heritage of values ​​stemming from the teachings of the true religion and the traditions of fathers and grandfathers that uphold the values ​​of tolerance, respect, cooperation, love of goodness, belonging, sacrifice, sacrifice and unlimited giving to the homeland.

He noted that education in His Highness’s vision includes enhancing attention to scientific and ethical aspects, and instilling and deepening these values ​​among young people, considering that ethics are an important and basic element in the comprehensive development system, with several axes related to ethics, self and community development, culture heritage, civic education, rights and responsibilities To achieve the sustainability adopted by the state, in addition to His Highness’ calls to empower the family, and parents of students to interact and contribute to supporting educational efforts and to participate in building national minds and preparing future generations.

Al Hammadi added: We are proud of His Highness’ vision, decisions, and directives that placed education at its various levels and rules within the framework of the future strategy, starting with the Institute of Applied Technology, Abu Dhabi Institute of Vocational Education, and Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, in addition to attracting the best universities in the world by opening branches in Abu Dhabi. Such as the Sorbonne University and New York University, and the increase in the number of students enrolled in graduate programs at the Petroleum Institute, Khalifa University, Masdar Institute, and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Scholarship for Higher Education.



