The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, stated that the year 2022 witnessed the employment of more than 28,000 male and female citizens in the private sector, after the annual employment rate for them was 1,500 employees, noting the flexible legislation adopted by the state, which contributed to the flow of capital to the labor market. . He added, during the Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Ramadan Council, that the “Nafis” system serves more than 50,000 male and female citizens, including support for insurance, pensions, children’s allowance and salary support. Productive and sustainable Emirati human capital in the private sector, to achieve the goals of active economic participation of Emirati citizens in a way that supports the country’s economy and contributes to advancing the wheel of comprehensive development. In terms of service, working hours, and the state’s ability to attract talent, in addition to its second place in other indicators such as the percentage of employment and workforce, and the index of senior managers and specialists, which represents a reflection of the insightful visions of the leadership and national efforts in making the UAE economy the most competitive and flexible in the region, and the preferred destination worldwide to work and live.

And he added that the UAE achieved a 3% jump in its productivity rate in 2022 compared to previous years, which proves the strength of the market and its continued success, and reflects the confidence of talents and businessmen in the work of the work system efficiently and effectively.

Al-Awar indicated that efforts are intensifying to attract employment, pointing out that the legislation is flexible and clear, and the amendments are continuous to support the national economy, as delegations representing countries of the world are continuously received, looking for joint cooperation, strengthening relations and activating presence in the UAE labor market.

Al-Awar stressed that the integration of the efforts of state institutions at the local and federal levels yielded the best results, and accordingly, we achieved the first rank in the world in lifestyle and family stability.

He touched on the success story of the UAE labor market during the “Covid-19” pandemic, and its ability to pass the stage and achieve ideal indicators and successive successes to be an Emirati advantage.

For his part, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, President of the UAE Football Association, confirmed that the ambitious plans and clear visions provided flexible legislation and regulations, and supportive and stimulating national programs for the labor market. The state also encouraged citizens to join private sector jobs, develop their skills and competencies, and attract and retain international skills.

• The country ranked first in four indicators of global competitiveness last year.