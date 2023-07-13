The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, stated that the percentage of companies committed to Emiratisation during the year 2022 amounted to 85%, and that employs 50 workers or more.

This came during a media meeting held by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to review its vision, objectives and policy aimed at regulating the labor market and supporting the Emiratisation file in the private sector, noting that private sector establishments compete to attract citizens.

Al-Awar said that the Emiratisation targets in companies that employ 20 to 49 workers include 14 main activities and 71 sub-activities aimed at employing citizens.

He stated that the number of companies targeted by the new decision is about 12,000.

He added that the weekly holidays and events have been equalized between the private and government sectors, and there are studies to address aspects related to insurance and pensions.

He stressed the imposition of deterrent penalties on establishments that pursue fake localization and circumvent laws.

Al-Awar revealed the existence of tools followed by the ministry to detect the discrepancy between the salaries of employees in the private sector, so that the salary of a citizen is not less than that of other employees working with the same job title, and in the event that fraud is proven by companies in this aspect, penalties will be imposed on them.

According to the ministry’s statistics, the growth rate of employment in the private sector at the end of the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, was 9.9%, while the growth rate of establishments in the private sector at the end of the second quarter, compared to the same period last year, was 12.2%.

The growth rate of skilled employment in the private sector reached 13.7% at the end of the second quarter compared to the same period last year, and the growth rate of employers for domestic workers at the end of the second quarter amounted to 2.1%, compared to the same period last year.

