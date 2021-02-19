Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Abdul Rahim Jumaa, manager of Al Dhafra team, described the draw with Sharjah in the “17th round” of the Arab Gulf League, as the real launch of “Al Faris”, in the second round of the tournament, stressing that the high spirit and focus, in addition to the return of a number of players contributed to the exit of a “point” considered In front of the leaders, he stressed that Al Ain’s next meeting with “Round 18”, at Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Dhafra region, is the most important now, and that the preparation for it psychologically and technically began after the end of yesterday’s match.

He said: Al-Dhafra gave a good technical and collective response against Sharjah, and was able to recover after 3 matches that had negative results, and the main factor in which the great lack of basic elements, and now the conditions are much better, so the team appeared at its normal level, and we hope that the rest of the injured will return at the beginning of the week, that “The Knight” is at its best in front of Al Ain, and it is a very important match for us, and it must be won. I think that the key to excelling in it lies in respecting the “leader” as the big team, and seeks to keep its chances in the competition for the championship. On our part, we are preparing well. For the match, and the team enters it with high spirits, in order to collect the three points at home, and we have the tools capable of achieving that from the players.

He added: Our goal is clear, which is to improve our position in the ranking, and as I mentioned our delay in the real start in the second round until “Round 17”, and football respects those who give it on the field, and we have a group of players who are able to give generously in all positions, and after the rows are complete, Our goal is to win every match we play, with our respect for all competitors, and we focus on our team, and how to make it always ready for all matches, and also we worked on the psychological side before the last match, to avoid warnings and expulsions that affected the team a lot during the previous period, and we continue to work on liberating the team From any pressure, because we want a good position at the end of the league.

Abdul Rahim Jumaa wished that the specter of injuries would not haunt the players in the coming period, praising the great work done by the team.