Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Balghazouz Al Zarouni announced his contribution of two million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion. AED, to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, and was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in the name of his mother, and the campaign’s proceeds are used to implement educational projects in Communities most in need, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions.

Abdul Rahim Al Zarouni said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has returned to launching inspiring charitable and humanitarian initiatives in the holy month of Ramadan, in order to help those in need around the world, and the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign embodies The deepest meanings of appreciation and loyalty to the mother by honoring her and being kind to her, by contributing in her name to the establishment of this endowment fund.”

Al-Zarouni stressed that the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign is gaining great importance, as millions around the world suffer from difficult circumstances that prevent them from obtaining opportunities for education and skills development, indicating that this endowment fund will have a major role in enabling the most needy groups to change their reality for the better, by During education. He continued that extending a helping hand to less fortunate communities around the world is the best way we can thank and appreciate our mothers.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign embodies a qualitative development that complements the successes achieved by the charitable and humanitarian campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the holy month of Ramadan, which take into account the priorities of societies at this stage, and their urgent needs for the participation of all segments in the comprehensive development process, and contribute In empowering members of less fortunate groups for the benefit of their communities. The campaign seeks to establish the values ​​of filial piety, affection, compassion and solidarity among members of society, and to strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures the provision of opportunities for education and empowerment.

The proceeds from the endowment go to support the education of millions of individuals around the world, and give them the necessary tools and skills to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions.

The endowment aims to help every person in need of knowledge, science and skills in less fortunate communities, to empower them with skills and knowledge that will contribute to achieving a decent life for them. The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through six main channels, including the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeThe campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. Participation in the campaign can also be made via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number AE790340003708472909201 at the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” to users of the “Du” and “Etisalat from e&” networks in the Emirates to the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038, and you can contribute. In the campaign through the “Dubai Now” application, under the “Donations” category, or through the Dubai platform for community contributions “Joud” (Good.ae).