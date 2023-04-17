Emirati businessman Abd al-Rahim Muhammad Balghuzuz al-Zarouni joined the list of entities, companies, institutions, businessmen and individuals who declared their support for the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner, as he announced his contribution of five million dirhams to support the campaign’s goals.

He said, “Humanitarian and charitable work in the UAE is based on sustainable strategic visions, and relies on thoughtful planning for the present and the future, which strengthened the UAE’s leadership in this field and earned it the confidence and respect of international institutions.”

Al Zarooni expressed his pride in participating in the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which is launched from the UAE to bring its goodness to the less fortunate groups around the world, noting the giving of the UAE community, which leaves bright fingerprints in humanitarian work in various countries of the world.

The campaign complements the successes of the food-feeding campaigns that were launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in previous years, beginning with the 10 million meals campaign, passing through the 100 million meals campaign, and ending with the one billion meals campaign in Ramadan 2022.

The “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign embodies the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian role and extending a helping hand to help various communities, in all difficult humanitarian circumstances, and to the most needy groups, as a support and aid for all, as it translates the well-established values ​​of giving among the people of the Emirates, and their relentless endeavor to provide relief to the less fortunate communities around The world, with the contribution of good people, white hands, and pioneers of humanitarian and social work.