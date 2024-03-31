His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, witnessed the announcement by Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Balghazouz Al Zarouni of his donation of 150 million dirhams to establish an endowment medical complex..

This came within an agreement signed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation with Abdul Rahim Al Zarouni, who will undertake the establishment of an endowment medical complex, the proceeds of which will go to support the Foundation’s projects..

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, confirmed that the Initiatives Foundation is inspired by the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in providing all forms of support. To the less fortunate communities in the world, and harness their capabilities and expertise in order to alleviate the suffering of the most needy groups..

His Excellency said: “This agreement comes to establish an endowment medical complex, the proceeds of which will go to support the Foundation’s projects, as a continuation of the great interaction of the Emirati community with the Foundation’s projects and initiatives, which has resulted in generous donations and qualitative contributions that provide an exemplary basis for achieving the Foundation’s goals and enhancing its ability to expand its programs and projects.” around the world”.

For his part, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Balghazouz Al Zarouni said: “This agreement signed with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation expresses our commitment to supporting the blessed efforts made by the UAE and the Initiatives Foundation to provide aid to less fortunate communities and contributes to consolidating the UAE’s position in the world as a model.” In giving and giving.”

He added: “We are honored to be a supporter of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation, through the establishment of this endowment medical complex, the proceeds of which will be used to support the Foundation's projects and initiatives. We hope that our participation during the holy month of Ramadan will have a tangible impact in meeting the ambitions and aspirations of less fortunate communities around… the world”.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation continues to consolidate its successful path in charitable and humanitarian work, as it was able in the year 2023 to increase the number of beneficiaries of its initiatives by 9 million beneficiaries compared to the year 2022, and it also expanded the provision of its programs, initiatives, campaigns, and relief and community projects to include 105. Countries, an increase of 5 countries compared to the number of countries it covered in 2022. The total volume of the Foundation’s spending in 2023 amounted to about 1.8 billion dirhams, which had a positive impact on the lives of 111 million beneficiaries..

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation was launched in 2015, to be an umbrella for the various initiatives and institutions sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for more than twenty years..

Under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, there are more than 30 initiatives and institutions covering various fields of work, humanitarian, community and development sectors, with a focus on less fortunate countries and needy and disadvantaged groups in fragile societies..

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation is considered the largest of its kind locally and regionally, both in terms of the number of initiatives of an institutional nature under it and the geographical scope within which its scope of work is distributed..

The Foundation aims to promote a culture of hope, and effectively address the most pressing humanitarian, development and societal problems faced by many regions of the world, with a focus on less fortunate communities, and investing in the human element as the most important vital resource by empowering talent, refining skills and expertise, and building educated, trained and qualified human cadres. In all development fields in order to contribute to leading the development process in their countries.

It also aims to improve the reality of education in marginalized and deprived communities, combat poverty, diseases and epidemics, and promote the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence among peoples and communities..